Kano Pillars will overcome 'trying moment', says Danladi Isah

The Masu Gida are not in the best form as of late, but the shot-stopper believes the Kadiri Ikhana-led side have the ability to turn their fate around

Danladi Isah is confident that 'champions' Kano Pillars will get over their 'trying moment' soon.

The four-time Nigerian topflight champions have won just once in their last six matches and will face Enugu Rangers in a rescheduled league encounter on Sunday..

The goalkeeper, who moved to the Masu Gida at the start of the 2016/17 season, claims injuries also contributed to the team's problem.

"Every team faces that trying moment, it happens in football," Danladi told Goal.

"We are champions at Kano Pillars, we must fight on and continue to work hard. Injuries hasn't been fair on the team, for a player like me, I've been down for the past 22 days but I pray to be back in time for the second half of the league.

"Everyone in the team is as good as the other so when anyone of us is called upon we give our best. Kano Pillars stands as one of the biggest club in the land and this current team will to a large extent work to put big smiles on the faces of our fans."

Kano Pillars sit 12th on the Nigeria Professional Football League table with 24 points from 18 matches.