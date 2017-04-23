Kano Pillars focused on victory vs. Enugu Rangers, says Udoji

The Masu Gida defender insists they are not worried about the Flying Antelopes' situation as they target a return to winning ways

Chinedu Udoji insists that Kano Pillars are only concerned with securing a victory when they take on Enugu Rangers on Sunday.

The four-time Nigerian champions have won just one out of their last six matches and there are strong indications that the pressure on the team will increase if Pillars fail to pick up a point or win on Sunday.

However, Udoji is confident that his team will not settle less than a win against Sai Masu Gida.

"As a footballer I am meant to deliver each time I'm called upon. It will be a tough encounter because both teams have been not been doing well lately. Rangers will be very difficult," Udoji told Goal.

"We won't look at their current situation but we will only focus on getting the three points which I think is important.

"You know in the game of football rumours will be peddled once a team isn't doing well as expected. We the players are calm, we shall try to overcome this challenge. It's not a new thing, I've been in this kind of situation before that's why you see that I am calm," he added.

"We came to Enugu for a purpose and that's to play a match with a target to win. Akwa United defeated us at home ground in Kano so nothing should stop us on Sunday to work hard to pick a win.

"Based on experience, it doesn't matter who's at the top of the log at this moment, what matters most is who ends up at the top of the league at the end of the season. It's a marathon and not a sprint. Who get's to the finish line first is what matters most," he concluded.