Kane nets hat trick as Spurs rout West Bromwich Albion

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, left, scores his hat-trick goal and his side's fourth goal past West Bromwich Albion's Craig Dawson during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane stadium in London, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Tottenham Hotspur moved up to second place in the Premier League table Saturday after a hat trick from Harry Kane coupled with a Gareth McAuley own goal gave them a 4-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane.

Spurs (13-6-2), who matched a club record with their six consecutive league victory, were dominant from the off. They got off the mark on 12 minutes as Christian Eriksen slipped Kane in nonchalantly, and the striker hammered in off the post from 12 yards. They made it 2-0 some 15 minutes later as Dele Alli beat his man to get into the box before slipping the ball back to Eriksen whose effort took two deflections before bouncing past West Brom keeper Ben Foster via McAuley.

With 13 minutes remaining in the match, Kane sealed the three points as Kyle Walker squared to him to tap home with ease after Foster came off his line. Kane then bagged his 13th of the season and sixth goal in four league matches in the 82nd minute.

West Brom (8-5-8) failed in their attempt to win three straight for the first time this season.