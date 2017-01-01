Kane and Alli on the double in Spurs' 4-1 win

Watford went down 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at Vicarage Road after Harry Kane and Dele Alli both grabbed two goals each.

The game got off to an even start as both sides went in search of the lead. Alli hit a shot against the crossbar just before Kieran Trippier played Kane in on goal and the England man made no mistake to make it 1-0. It was then 2-0 as Trippier and Kane combined again and this time the striker volleyed the ball home from close-range.

Heung-Min Son should have made it 3-0 soon after but he sent his shot from inside the area wide of the post. Alli then did make it 3-0 just before half time when he smashed the ball home from inside the box after pouncing on a mistake from the Watford defence.

Spurs started the second half strongly as they looked to completely kill the game off and they made it 4-0 on 47 minutes. Kane sent a cross in from the right and Alli was there to again hit a shot passed Heurelho Gomes. The home side struggled to create chances all afternoon but did get one back in injury time when Younes Kaboul stabbed a shot home at the second attempt.

The result pushes Spurs into third place above Man City on goal difference while Walter Mazzarri's side slip down to 13th.