Kaka, Simpson sidelined when Philadelphia visits Orlando

The Philadelphia-Orlando City matchup will be lacking some star power when they meet Saturday in Orlando City Stadium.

Kaka will be missing for Orlando City (1-0) after sustaining a hamstring injury in the 1-0 win against New York City FC on March 5. He is out for six weeks.

The Union (0-0-2) could be without offseason signing Jay Simpson, who has a rib injury that came moments after he scored his first goal in a 2-2 draw with Toronto FC on March 11.

The striker is unlikely to play.

"He's recovering well," Union coach Jim Curtin said Thursday. "He took a pretty serious crack to his rib area. Turns out it was a bruised lung, not a punctured lung, which was a concern. He was in the locker room spitting up blood, which is always a very scary thing. He was rushed to the hospital.

"He's going to have to be 100 percent before we get him back and integrated with the group."

C.J. Sapong would be Simpson's replacement.

Union midfielder Ilsinho, out two games with a hamstring injury, will be available.

Orlando City will move Giles Barnes, acquired in a trade with Vancouver in the offseason, into Kaka's attacking role. Barnes assisted on Cyle Larin's score in the 15th minute vs. NYCFC for the first goal in the new stadium's history.

"He brings an element of speed, a very dynamic player. He's looking to impress his new coach," Curtin said of Barnes.

Orlando City did not play last weekend due to its match at New England being postponed because of weather.

"Every player is hungry," Lions midfielder Antonio Nocerino said.

The same could be said of the Union as it seeks its first win.

"(Philadelphia) is a team that's added some really interesting new players, really good new players. It's a team that made the playoffs last year so we know it's a quality side," Orlando City coach Jason Kreis said. "It's a team that's always had a tremendous amount of fight and spirit. We expect it's going to be another really big challenge for us."