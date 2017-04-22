Kaizer Chiefs - SuperSport United: Amakhosi look to add to Matsatsantsa's woes in Nedbank Cup

Matsatsantsa will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways in the Nedbank Cup when they visit the Amakhosi on Saturday evening

SuperSport United will travel to Johannesburg hoping to bounce back, following a string of poor results in the PSL.

Matsatsantsa’s Nedbank Cup clash comes as a welcome distraction, after SuperSport were beaten twice within seven days, by their Tshwane neighbour’s Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, it doesn’t get easier for SuperSport who have the unenviable task of taming a rampant Kaizer Chiefs. While it must be noted that the Amakhosi’s road to the last eight has not been all smooth sailing.

Steve Komphela’s men were given a real scare against ABC Motsepe League outfit Acornbush United, and if it wasn’t for a late brace by substitute Gustavo Paez, the Soweto giants could well have been on their way out.

Nonetheless, the Glamour Boy’s cemented their place in the next round and when the draw was made for the quarter finals, fans from both sides were licking their lips at the prospect of a Stuart Baxter reunion, at Chief’s slaughter house the FNB Stadium.

Much has been said about SuperSport’s former Chief’s players but Baxter has brushed off any concern about sentimentality, at the press conference on Thursday.

“The fact that we have former Kaizer Chiefs’ players is irrelevant, they are playing for SuperSport United now,” Baxter told the media.

Meanwhile, SuperSport go into Saturday’s clash with fatigue a massive concern. While Chiefs were inactive in midweek, Baxter’s men put in a workmanlike performance during their 1-0 defeat in the Tshwane Derby.

Despite the loss on Wednesday, coach Baxter would have been relieved as he went into the clash with seven players carrying the burden of three yellow cards on their shoulders, but left the Lucas Moripe Stadium unscathed.

Although, SuperSport are expected to be without Kingston Nkhatha. The Zimbabwean was forced off early against Sundowns. Nonetheless, Baxter will welcome back influential winger Thabo Mnyamane, who has been absent for SuperSport’s last two league encounters, due to suspension.

The 24-year-old’s creativity and pace was severely missing in the Tshwane Derby and his return will be welcomed with open arms.

On the side of Chiefs, Komphela’s men could have a clean bill of health going into the clash with the defending champions. Chief’s left back Tsepo Masilela is expected to return for the clash, after picking up a thigh strain, in the win over Chippa United last weekend.

As with all knockout fixtures, form goes out the door and Chiefs will be wary, knowing that a wounded lion is when it is at its most dangerous.

SuperSport will also be hungry for silverware as the league title is currently seen as bridge to far. What will be interesting to see on the night, is whether the uncertainty surrounding the coach’s future will continue to impact the once sensational SuperSport.

The clash on Saturday is destined to be a tight affair. The last time the sides met in a league encounter, it finished 1-1 but on the night, there is guaranteed to be a winner, making for an intriguing contest.