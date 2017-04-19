Juventus hangs on to knock Barcelona and misfiring Messi out of the Champions League

Messi and Barca are out of the Champions League. (Reuters)

There was a moment, late in the first half, that seemed to capture the game up to that point, and from there on.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, misfiring in rare fashion all night, rose for a header by the halfway line. While airborne, he was shoved hard by Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic. When the Argentine superstar landed, right on his face, he received no call from stubborn and unfeeling Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers.

So his teammate, Neymar, took matters into his own hands, and clattered into the fray with a reckless challenge. For that, a yellow card did emerge. Neymar was furious. So were his teammates.

Things were not going according to plan.

In Barca’s miraculous comeback over Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 of the Champions League, when they overcame a 4-0 loss in the first leg with a heart-stopping 6-1 win at home, Luis Enrique’s team had found an early goal to inspire hope and a late one before the break to mark the halfway point in their comeback.

But Barca was getting nowhere against the Italian team. A 3-0 loss in Turin a week earlier in the first leg of the quarterfinals necessitated another big win. None seemed to be forthcoming. And indeed, none would materialize, with the return game ending 0-0, sending Juve into the semifinals at Barca’s expense.

Certainly, Barcelona was the better side. And had far more chances. Messi had connected with Jordi Alba early on, but he’d come up just short on his run. And the maestro himself had failed to score on three good looks before halftime.

Juve had done just enough to keep Barca from coming at them without recourse, as the Argentines Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala threatened on the break. But it was largely one-way traffic. Barca couldn’t get through that final line of defense though, where things were too congested to get quality shots off — save for Messi’s.

As Barca’s pressure built, so did its frustration. It felt victimized by Kuipers’ laissez-faire handling of the game.

Barca had, going into the night, won 15 straight games at home in the Champions League with a 50-7 scoring record. But Juve would not be as prone to mistakes as the Parisians. And subsequently, it would not get rattled by a succession of hope-inspiring goals by Barca.

In the second half, Messi had several more looks but seemed entirely out of sorts. It was a Messi we’re unaccustomed to, a discombobulating human version of an otherworldly talent. Capable of failure. Not impervious to missing decent chances.

At the other end, Juan Cuadrado came closer than Messi did, rolling a finish just wide.

Barca spent much of the game in customary territory, around the other team’s box, occasionally venturing in to attempt a shot or two. But for a team for whom scoring his been so facile since it assembled the best-ever attacking trio of Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez, they just couldn’t buy a goal.

Let alone the three it needed to force extra time.

And to say nothing of the four required to win outright.

For Barca, it wasn’t meant to be. The truth is that everything went right in the home leg against PSG, even after Edinson Cavani scored a seemingly lethal away goal. And it all went wrong against Juve.

It felt sort of strange, in these last two European home games, to consider Barca, the world’s most admired soccer club, as something of a Cinderella story, overcoming impossible odds. But the hole they had dug themselves into in Turin was simply too deep to scrabble out of.

While it was one goal shallower than the one excavated in Paris, Juve proved a savvier team. One more settled defensively, with a central block of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, backstopped by Gianluigi Buffon, that had faced down the toughest of tests in the crucible of elite defending careers. Juve last gave up a European goal in November, 541 minutes of play ago.

