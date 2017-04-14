Jutanugarn, Kim share early 2nd-round lead in Hawaii

Ariya Jutanugarn, of Thailand, reacts to her missed putt on the eighth hole during the second round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club Friday, March 31, 2017, in Rancho Mirage, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) -- Ariya Jutanugarn and In-Kyung Kim each birdied their final hole Thursday to share the lead halfway through the second round of the LPGA Lotte Championship.

Jutanugarn had a bogey-free 6-under 66, and Kim shot 64 to reach 9-under 135 at Ko Olina Golf Club.

Jutanugarn won five times last season and was the LPGA Tour's player of the year.

Alena Sharp (69) and first-round co-leader Mi Hyang Lee (70) were a stroke back.

Among those another shot back were second-ranked So Yeon Ryu (69), coming off a victory in the major ANA Inspiration, and Olympic champion Inbee Park.

Paula Creamer, co-leader after an opening 66, bogeyed both par 5s on the front nine and had a double bogey on the par-3 eighth in a 74.