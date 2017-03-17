Jury hears from tattoo artist in ex-NFL star's murder trial

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez listens to testimony during his double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Friday, March 17, 2017. Hernandez is on trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (Chris Christo/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) -- The jury in Aaron Hernandez's double-murder trial is hearing from a tattoo artist who inked an image of a gun and the phrase ''God Forgives'' on the former New England Patriots star.

Prosecutors say the phrase and the image of a six-shot revolver are evidence Hernandez killed two men after one of them bumped into him at a Boston nightclub and spilled his drink in 2012. Hernandez's lawyers deny that claim.

Authorities say Hernandez fired five shots from a revolver into a car outside the club, killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

The artist testifying Friday is David Nelson, who operates Make Luck Tattoo shop in Redondo Beach, California. Hernandez had Nelson ink the tattoo in 2013.

Hernandez is serving a life sentence for killing Odin Lloyd in 2014.