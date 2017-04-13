Jury in ex-NFL player's trial to deliberate for 5th day

Defendant Aaron Hernandez listens as Judge Jeffrey Locke addresses the jury's question during his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court, Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez is on trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former New England Patriots NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) -- The jury in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez is set to begin its fifth day of deliberations.

Jurors have deliberated nearly 26 hours over the course of four days without reaching a verdict. Deliberations are set to resume Thursday morning.

The former New England Patriots tight end is accused of fatally shooting two men in 2012 after one of them accidentally spilled a drink on him at a Boston nightclub.

Hernandez's lawyers told the jury that Hernandez's former friend, Alexander Bradley, shot the men during a dispute over a drug deal.

The 27-year-old Hernandez already is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.