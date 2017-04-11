Jury deliberating for 3rd day in ex-NFL star's murder trial

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is seated during closing arguments in his trial at Suffolk Superior Court, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez is on trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) -- The jury in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has started its third day of deliberations.

Jurors began deliberating at around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. Since Friday, the jury has spent about 12 hours deliberating first-degree murder charges against Hernandez.

The former New England Patriots tight end is accused of shooting two men in 2012 after one of them accidentally spilled a drink on Hernandez at a Boston nightclub.

Hernandez's lawyers say a former Hernandez friend shot the men over a drug deal. That friend was the government's star witness in the case and alleges Hernandez shot him in the face to try to silence him.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.