Jurgen Klopp will be in an 'uncomfortable situation' if he does not win trophies with Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp is well aware that he is under pressure to win trophies at Liverpool and could find himself in "an uncomfortable situation" if he does not manage to bring silverware to Anfield. The former Borussia Dortmund boss led the Reds to two cup finals in his first season but failed to win either –and has come no closer to an addition to the trophy cabinet this year.

Liverpool have only won one trophy since 2006 – the League Cup in 2012 – but were serial winners in the 1960s, 70s and 80s. Klopp, who won a host of honours with Dortmund, knows he is expected to replicate some of that success and is confident of ending his time on Merseyside with trophies under his belt.

"If I fulfil my contract with Liverpool, then there is a good chance I will have won something here. I could be in an uncomfortable situation if we do not win anything," Klopp told Sport1. "People expect Liverpool to win trophies.

"We can't have any doubts, but rather work on making it one day. If you are convinced that the right folks work on it, then you can also believe in it. I believe that this joint effort makes it significantly more likely."

Klopp, who signed a six-year deal with Liverpool at the beginning of the season, looks set to guide the Reds to a top-four finish in his first full season in charge. The German has certainly immersed himself into life at one of England's biggest clubs and has no issue with "fully committing" to his project at Liverpool, who may be the last club he takes charge of.

"I will not have been in charge of 10 different clubs once my managerial career is over," Klopp added. "There is a not insignificant chance I will have coached three clubs. It is always quite easy for me to fully commit to what I am doing because they are often long-term projects."

