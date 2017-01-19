Julio Jones says sprained toe won't keep him out vs. Packers

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs past Seattle Seahawks free safety Steven Terrell (23) during the first half of an NFL football divisional football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) -- Falcons All-Pro receiver Julio Jones says a sprained toe won't keep him from playing in Sunday's NFC championship game against Green Bay.

Jones said he felt a ''snag'' in last week's win over Seattle and decided not to play the fourth quarter with Atlanta holding a big lead. He was inactive in Weeks 14 and 15 with a similar injury.

Jones didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday. Coach Dan Quinn says the receiver will participate Friday on a limited basis, adding that he expects Jones to start Sunday.

In his first All-Pro season last year, Jones had the second-best season in NFL history with 136 catches and 1,871 yards receiving. He's second this year with 1,409 yards and fourth in yards per catch.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL