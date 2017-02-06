Julian Edelman one-ups Julio Jones in the Crazy Catch Dept.

Atlanta Falcons All-Pro receiver Julio Jones made a crazy sideline catch in the fourth quarter.

It was impressive. And Julian Edelman likely saw it.

And then Edelman went out and one-upped Jones.

Tom Brady’s pass over the middle was intended for Edelman, but Falcons corner Robert Alford got his hands on it first, popping it up into the air. Alford, two other Atlanta defenders and Edelman all went after the ball, with Edelman somehow making the catch – though he used Alford’s shin to help him.

The Falcons challenged the call on the field of a catch, and when it was upheld, they lost their final timeout of regulation.

