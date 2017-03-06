Juli Inkster wins Legends Tour's Walgreens Charity Classic

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. (AP) -- Juli Inkster successfully defended her Walgreens Charity Classic title Sunday, closing with an 8-under 64 for a four-stroke victory.

Inkster finished at 12-under 132 at Grandview in The Legends Tour's season-opening event.

The 56-year-old Hall of Famer won for the fourth time on the senior tour. She has 31 LPGA Tour victories.

''I was hitting it so bad on the range,'' Inkster said. ''But then I went to the first tee and hit a really great drive and then a great second shot and that settled me down. I don't think I missed a fairway.''

Michele Redman was second after a 67. Betsy King (69) was third at 7 under.

Shelley Hamlin won the Legends Honors Division for players 63 and over. Hamlin closed with a 73, and beat Jan Stephenson with a par on the second hole of a playoff.