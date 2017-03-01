Judge turns down appeal request by 3 Penn State ex-officials

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- The trial judge is turning down a request by three former Penn State administrators for permission to immediately appeal his decision keeping in place felony charges of endangering the welfare of children.

Judge John Boccabella ruled Tuesday against Penn State ex-President Graham Spanier, former Vice President Gary Schultz and former Athletic Director Tim Curley.

Their trial remains scheduled to begin with jury selection in Harrisburg March 20.

The three face criminal charges over how they responded to complaints about Jerry Sandusky while they were among the university's top-ranking officials.

Sandusky, a former assistant football coach at Penn State, is serving decades in prison after being convicted in 2012 of 45 counts of child sexual abuse.

Sandusky maintains he's innocent and is pursuing appeals. A hearing over Sandusky's current appeal is March 24 in Bellefonte.