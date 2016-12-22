Jozy Altidore wins US Player of Year award

Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore leaves a season ending news conference in Toronto, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. Seattle defeated Toronto in the MLS Cup championship. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Forward Jozy Altidore has won the U.S. Player of the Year Award for the second time.

Altidore, who plays for Toronto in Major League Soccer, received 52 first-place votes and 223 points in voting by 136 media conducted by Futbol de Primera that was announced Thursday.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic, who at 17 years, 253 days, became the youngest goal-scorer in national team history, on May 28, was second with 18 firsts and 111 points. American captain Michael Bradley, last year's winner, was third with 15 firsts and 84 points.

Altidore, who had six goals in 10 international appearances this year, also won the award in 2013.

A player receives three points for each first-place vote in the balloting, two points for each second-place vote, and one point for each third-place vote.

Altidore won the U.S. Soccer Federation's Male Player of the Year award earlier this month.