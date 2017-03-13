Jose Mourinho's plan backfires as Chelsea beats Man United to reach FA Cup semifinals

In his second return to Stamford Bridge since Chelsea fired him last season, Jose Mourinho seemed intent on doing two things.

Be his old, incendiary self.

And stop Eden Hazard, the Belgian forward who had become the Premier League Player of the Year under Mourinho’s tutelage in London.

In his first objective, he succeeded. When the local fans had some choice words for Mourinho, he held up three fingers and pointed at the grass. It was clear what he was saying. He had won three Premier League titles in this stadium – of the five in the club’s entire history – and they’d better not forget it.

And he would get a rise out of his successor and counterpart Antonio Conte.





To accomplish the second part of his plan, Mourinho instituted a sort of Hack-a-Hazard scheme that never really worked and then backfired spectacularly when referee Michael Oliver grew fed up of seeing United players foul Hazard and promised to book the next man to do so. Ander Herrera obliged him with an unnecessary challenge and, since he already had a yellow card from an earlier tackle on Hazard, he was sent off in just the 35th minute, crippling a United side that was already without a fully fit striker. Marcus Rashford had to start by necessity in spite of being sick, since Zlatan Ibrahomovic was suspended and Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney were both sick.

The last time Mourinho, who continues to claim credit for Chelsea’s ongoing success (and not entirely without merit), returned to Stamford Bridge, his United was hammered 4-0. The club where he’d become famous emasculated the club he’d always wanted to work for.

This time around, in the sixth round of the FA Cup – which you could more descriptively call the quarterfinals – the damage was limited to a 1-0 loss from N’Golo Kante’s second-half strike. Chelsea therefore will be one of the FA Cup semifinalists, along with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

United would be largely outplayed, but Marcos Rojo actually had the first chance of the game for the Red Devils. But he nodded his free-ish header from an early corner well wide.

Hazard, however, made a mockery of the skin-tight shadowing by Phil Jones, getting away from him in the 20th minute and running through the entire defense. But David De Gea saved well.

Eden Hazard skins Smalling with an impressive turn and then runs at the United defense before having his strike parried away by De Gea. #CFC pic.twitter.com/ozuEnfOnBt — Chelsea GIFs (@ChelseaGIFs) March 13, 2017





De Gea also had to react alertly on the ensuing corner from Gary Cahill’s effort.

That’s when Herrera got himself sent off and Chelsea’s victory seemed a matter of time, such was United’s inability to absorb the pressure with conviction. Mourinho seemed to know then that his plan had failed.

Herrera red card? Mou was less than pleased…https://t.co/F3AO37HWuo pic.twitter.com/hPKFw5djwy — AS English (@English_AS) March 13, 2017





And sure enough, in the 52nd minute, United was punished for sitting in. Kante had way too much room outside the box, skipped away from Paul Pogba and clipped a shot past De Gea from the edge of the box.

N'Golo Kanté does it all! His 51st minute goal has Chelsea ahead 1-0 over Manchester United. #FACup https://t.co/dXnoDFlx2Q — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 13, 2017





United’s only real chance came just before the hour, when a clownish challenge from David Luiz set the teenaged Rashford free. He turned the Brazilian defender and was in one-on-one with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was finally called upon to participate in this game. But the other Belgian standout parried the finish.

At the other end, Diego Costa came closer to doubling the score. But he headed his free look from a corner wide and then came up just short on a free tap-in that he arrived late to meet.

The score was tight, but the game, in truth, was not. Mourinho has been beaten in both of his games back at Chelsea.

Chelsea will face Tottenham Hotspur in the semifinals on April 22 or 23.

The other semi will pit Arsenal against Manchester City on the other day.

Leander Schaerlaeckens is a soccer columnist for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @LeanderAlphabet.