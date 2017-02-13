Jordan Spieth cruises to 9th PGA Tour win in taking Pebble Beach title

Jordan Spieth won on the PGA Tour for the ninth time in his young career on Sunday, cruising to a four-shot win in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Spieth didn’t need to do anything flashy on Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links; his Saturday round, a 7-under 65 highlighted by 13 one-putt greens gave him a six-shot edge heading into the final round. Barring a massive charge from in back of him, Spieth needed simply to finish the round somewhere around par to win. Spieth did just that, shooting 2-under 70 on the back of two birdies and 16 pars.

“We were trying to stay focused on the number, try to hit as many greens as possible, and really stuck to the game plan and played a lot of boring golf today, which is exactly what was needed,” Spieth said after the round.

His win going away continues a string of wins by players in their 20s throughout the 2016-17 season, including the last seven tournaments. Spieth was aware of the run of 20-something winners, including three on the season by friend Justin Thomas, but those guys hoisting trophies didn’t detract the Texan from his focus on redemption at Augusta National in April.

“I think for me I’m certainly focused on what we can do leading into the Masters this year, I know that it’s going to be as difficult as any to win,” he said. “In other words, what I’m trying to say is, I’m not really focused on what the other guys are doing, I think it’s great, but it doesn’t change or perceive the way I think of the win today or the way that this year’s gone for me.”

Spieth earned the win his 100th career PGA Tour start. In that span: nine wins (including two majors), 10 runner-up finishes and 44 top-10 finishes, as well a FedEx Cup title.

So, what’s the goal for the next 100?

“I guess a goal would be in the next hundred to make it look a little better than that,” Spieth said. “Always trying to get better.”