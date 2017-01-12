Jones scores 42 as No. 3 Maryland beats Penn State 89-83

Maryland coach Brenda Frese reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Penn State, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) -- Brionna Jones tied the Maryland school record with 42 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to help the third-ranked Terrapins beat Penn State 89-83 Wednesday night.

Jones went 15 for 19 from the field and sank 12 of 14 free throws to match the school's previous single-game high, set by Marissa Coleman against Vanderbilt on March 29, 2009.

Jones previous career best scoring effort was 30 points against St. Peter's on Dec. 16. The broad shouldered, 6-foot-3 senior also became the fifth player in school history to reach the 1,000-rebound mark.

Nearly all of Jones' baskets were layups, many of them put-backs. She tied the record - but missed a chance to break it - by sinking one of two free throws with 23.9 seconds left.

Down 37-34 late in the first half, Maryland bounced back to remain the lone unbeaten team in Big Ten play. The Terrapins (16-1, 4-0) have won four straight, each by double digits, since falling to top-ranked UConn.

Teniya Page scored 27 for Penn State (11-6, 1-4) and Amari Carter had 22.