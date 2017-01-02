Jones scores 27; No. 4 Maryland holds off Minnesota 83-72

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Brionna Jones scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and No. 4 Maryland held off Minnesota 83-72 Sunday in its Big Ten opener.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 22 points and Kaila Charles had 12 for the Terrapins (13-1, 1-0 Big Ten), who rebounded from their first loss of the season to UConn on Thursday.

Minnesota (9-6, 0-2) was led by 20 points from Carlie Wagner. Kenisha Bell added 19 and Joanna Hedstrom had 12.

Leading 68-67 with 6 minutes to play, Walker-Kimbrough made a 3-pointer and hit a jumper for a six-point lead. Jones scored inside with 2:28 to go for a 76-67 advantage.

A 3-pointer by Wagner and two free throws by Bryanna Fernstrom got the Gophers within 77-72, but 3-pointers by Destiny Slocum and Kristen Confroy secured the win.

Up by 11 in the first quarter, Maryland went cold from the field in the second quarter, scoring just 14 points and allowing the Gophers to get within 38-32 at intermission.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: As long as the Terrapins continue to effectively move the ball around and to get it inside they should be tough to stop. Maryland, which started four guards, had 27 assists. It entered the game averaging 20.5, fifth-best nationally.

Minnesota: The Gophers showed flashes of being able to stay with a top team, but need to cut down on turnovers. Minnesota, which had 24 turnovers in an 87-62 loss at No. 14 Ohio State Thursday, finished with 21. It had four in the game's first 83 seconds.

UP NEXT

Maryland stays in the Midwest with a game Wednesday at Nebraska

Minnesota looks for its first conference win Wednesday at Indiana