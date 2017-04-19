Jones deserved to work with O'Donovan at Newcastle Jets

The arrival of Roy O'Donovan at Newcastle Jets underlines how ex-coach Mark Jones was hamstrung by recruitment decisions outside his control.

Newcastle unveiled O'Donovan as a new recruit on Wednesday, and it's hard not to feel sorry for Jones that he never got the opportunity to work with a striker of the Irishman's quality.

O'Donovan scored 11 goals for Central Coast Mariners in 2016-17 and will join their F3 Derby rivals after hitting the back of the net 19 times in 45 A-League appearances.

There is little doubt the 31-year-old would have made a huge difference to Newcastle's fortunes - and Jones' position at the club - if he had been on the Jets' books this term.

The Jets sacked Jones on Sunday after it was confirmed Newcastle would finish bottom of the A-League in the 50-year-old's first year of a two-year contract.

For the fourth consecutive A-League campaign, Newcastle will start the 2017-18 season with a new coach, with Jones becoming the third permanent boss to lose his job since Gary van Egmond was sacked midway through 2013-14.

Phil Stubbins and Scott Miller have both come and gone after one season in charge before Jones' similarly short tenure.

In an interview with the Newcastle Herald following his dismissal, Jones claimed "there's not much that needs to change other than adding a bit of quality to the squad".

He continued: "We dominated some of the best teams in the league, we played an entertaining brand of football, we played out from the back and we got into threatening positions, but too often we couldn't convert our chances.

"If you give the squad an injection of quality and finesse, we'd be exactly where we want to be, in the top six.

"And that for me is the disappointing thing. Next season the owner will spend some money and the results will improve, and I would love to have helped build a stronger team and coach it."

Jones must take some responsibility for not being able to halt Newcastle's slide that saw them fail to win a game after January, finishing the campaign with a 10-match winless streak including losing their last six fixtures.

