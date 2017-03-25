Jonas Gustavsson scores shorthanded goalie goal with AHL's Condors (Video)

Bakersfield Condors goaltender Jonas Gustavsson accomplished a rare feat Friday, scoring a shorthanded goal in his team’s game against the San Diego Gulls.

The play happened late in the third period with the Gulls down 4-1. San Diego was already on a two-man advantage and pulled goaltender Dustin Tokarski to give them a 6-on-3 to try to get back into the game.

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Shortly after a faceoff in the Condors’ zone, Gulls forward Spencer Abbott blasted a shot that grazed Gustavsson’s shoulder. The puck then went to San Diego forward Kalle Kossila, who tried to pass it out to the point. Kossila missed and the puck went all the way to San Diego’s end and into the goal at the 16:56 mark of the frame. Because Gustavsson was the last Condors player to touch the puck, he was credited with the goal.

It was just the 12th goalie goal in 81 AHL seasons and the first since Reto Berra’s goal with Lake Erie against Chicago on Jan. 16, 2015.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and join a league today]

“Had no idea it was mine at first, to be honest,” Gustavsson said in a quote provided by Condors PR. “When it happened I was just thinking, who would get it, who was the last one to touch it?”

The 32-year-old Gustavsson signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Edmonton Oilers last offseason and has played seven NHL games this season, but none since Jan. 8. Gustavsson was assigned to Bakersfield on Jan. 11.

He has played 179 career NHL games between the Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Boston Bruins and Oilers.

– – – – – – –

Josh Cooper is an editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @joshuacooper

MORE FROM YAHOO SPORTS



