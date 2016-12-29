Johnson scores in OT, Lightning rally to beat Canadiens 4-3

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18), of the Czech Republic, and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexei Emelin (74), of Russia, battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Tyler Johnson scored his second goal of the game 1:36 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Johnson's winner from the right circle appeared to go off a Montreal stick and past goalie Carey Price.

Tampa Bay also got goals from Victor Hedman and Ondrej Palat, who combined to tie it at 3 in the third. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots.

Shea Weber, Alexander Radulov and Chris Terry scored for the Canadiens, who have lost three in a row. Price had 26 saves.

Soon after Price made a stellar reaching stick save on Palat's redirection early in the second period, Terry made 3-1 from the low right circle.

Radulov got a gift goal 3:24 into the game when Vasilevskiy misplayed a dump-in and Paul Byron passed from behind the net for the first of his two assists.

Johnson tied it midway through the first after a turnover by Weber, who got a power-play goal three minutes later to put Montreal up 2-1. Weber has nine goals, including eight on the power play.

Weber also had a big check in the third on Vladislav Namestnikov, who skated off under his own power. Weber was serving a tripping penalty when Palat tied it with 3:30 left in the third.

Hedman had cut the Lightning deficit to one midway through the third.

Kucherov (six games, lower body) and Palat (five games, undisclosed) both returned from the Lightning's lengthy injury list. However, center Valtteri Filppula was scratched after missing a team meeting.

Kucherov had two assists, and Palat also had an assist.

NOTES: The Lightning's injury list still includes G Ben Bishop, C Steven Stamkos and right wing Ryan Callahan. ... Montreal Cs Alex Galchenyuk and David Desharnais, both out with knee injuries, have resumed skating. ... Radulov had gone pointless in his six previous games.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Play the third game of a seven-game trip Thursday night at Florida.

Lightning: At home for the second game of a five-game homestand Thursday night against Toronto, which played at Florida on Wednesday night.