Johnson appears to hurt leg in possible setback for US

American midfielder Fabian Johnson left Borussia Moenchengladbach's Europa League match against Schalke in the 16th minute Thursday night after appearing to hurt his right leg in what could be setback for the U.S. team in upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Johnson reached for the back of his right thigh before he was replaced by Jonas Hofmann.

U.S. coach Bruce Arena said a day earlier that Johnson was likely to start in left midfield against Honduras on March 24 at San Jose, California, and at Panama four days later. The Americans are trying to overcome an 0-2 start in the final round of World Cup qualifying in the North and Central American and Caribbean region.