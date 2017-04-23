John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Cutest Relationship Moments

John Cena will celebrate a very important birthday on April 23 when he turns 40 years old. The wrestler has plenty to celebrate but sweet moments with his fiancé Nikki Bella are probably at the top of his list.

The couple has shared many cute moments over the course of their almost five-year relationship, and in honor of the WWE star’s birthday, it’s only right to reflect on those special times they have experienced together.

Check out the 5 cutest couple moment from the adorable duo:

5. Cena supporting Bella after her neck injury

Despite being told her career may be over after her neck injury and being faced with several obstacles, Bella revealed that thanks to so much support from her loved ones — including from Cena, who has stood by her side — she was able to push through and recover so she could return to living out her dream as a wrestler.

4. Sharing a kiss at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Arriving at the event as a couple, the two shared a sweet kiss in front of the cameras before heading into the award show. Once onstage, the duo stopped the show so the could take a selfie. If that’s not the definition of #relationshipgoals, then we don’t know what is.

3. Getting in the ring together for the first time

Throughout his WWE career, Cena has never shared the ring with Bella aside from a dark match, and their first time standing with one another in front of fans gathered an overwhelming amount of applause, marking a memorable moment in the couple’s relationship.

2. The engagement

After winning his match at Wrestlemania 33, Cena got down on one knee in the ring and proposed to his long time love. Bella seemed overjoyed with her man’s proposal and quickly accepted the engagement ring as the couple took the next big step in their relationship.

1. The morning after

After Cena and Bella got engaged at Wrestlemania 33, the couple went on several interviews where they gushed about the details of their engagement and the joy they felt towards finally planning to walk down the aisle. Prior to going on camera for another interview, the couple shared a sweet moment gazing at one another and enjoying their post-engagement bliss.

Happy Birthday, John Cena!

