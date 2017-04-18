Joey Bosa, last season's high-profile holdout, absent as Chargers start offseason workouts

Voluntary workouts in the NFL aren’t really voluntary. NFL teams can’t fine players who don’t show up, but everyone knows the deal: You’re expected to show up.

You’d think that after last season’s contract fiasco, Joey Bosa wouldn’t create any waves. The Los Angeles Chargers defensive end had the messiest rookie holdout we’ve seen under the current collective-bargaining agreement, but still won NFL defensive rookie of the year anyway. It seemed like the contract situation was all in the past.

Then Bosa didn’t show up for the start of “voluntary” workouts this week. Maybe he thought the team was still in San Diego.

Again, the team can’t officially do anything about it. But look at these quotes, via ESPN.com, from new coach Anthony Lynn on Bosa not being there:

“Your guess is as good as mine,” Lynn said, according to ESPN.com. “Joey and I talked the first day, and he’s training with his guy somewhere. But like I said, I’m only focused on the guys that are here trying to build the team.

“These are voluntary workouts, so guys can do whatever they want to.”

He sounds thrilled. Bosa was in Florida with his personal trainer, ESPN.com said.

Other players miss voluntary workouts. Even on the Chargers, quarterback Philip Rivers wasn’t there but he had family obligations, ESPN.com said. But it’s generally frowned upon. For example, Tennessee Titans second-year running back Derrick Henry wasn’t at his team’s voluntary workouts, and that drew some criticism from teammate Jurrell Casey.

It’s not like the Chargers are going to cut Bosa, a rising star. But they’re probably privately miffed Bosa decided to stay in Florida rather than joining the team. And you thought all the Bosa drama with the Chargers was in the past.

