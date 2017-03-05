Joel Berry helps North Carolina put maraschino cherry on top of ACC title

They had already clinched an outright ACC title earlier in the day. They had already all but locked up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament too.

Normally there wouldn’t have been too much for North Carolina to play for on Saturday night, but that’s never the case for the Tar Heels when the opponent is their historic rival who wears a darker shade of blue.

Eager to avenge a previous loss this season to Duke and avoid a sixth loss in seven games against the Blue Devils, fifth-ranked North Carolina delivered one of its best efforts of the season. The Tar Heels won 90-83 by controlling the paint, dominating the offensive glass and riding the torrid shooting of point guard Joel Berry II.

In a back-and-forth game in which there were 24 lead changes and neither team led by more than six points until the final seconds, it was Berry who helped North Carolina finally gain separation. He scored a team-high 28 points, knocked down five first-half 3-pointers and sank the two shots that pushed the Tar Heels over the top.

It was Berry’s jumper over Duke’s Grayson Allen that gave North Carolina a four-point lead with just over two minutes remaining. Berry then struck again after Allen missed two huge free throws, blowing by a flat-footed Luke Kennard for a bucket that extended the Tar Heels’ lead to six.

When Berry wasn’t knocking down jump shots, just getting the ball up on the rim was often North Carolina’s most effective offense. A Tar Heels team that excels on the offensive glass parlayed its size and strength advantage in the paint into 15 second-chance points as Isaiah Hicks, Kennedy Meeks and Luke Maye each proved difficult for Duke to block out.

North Carolina’s victory was the maraschino cherry on top of Roy Williams’ eighth ACC title in 14 seasons as coach of the Tar Heels, an impressive feat considering the league’s strength and depth during that span. This year’s ACC features seven current AP Top 25 teams, yet North Carolina won the league by two full games over Florida State, Louisville and Notre Dame.

For Duke, Saturday night’s loss was a blow to its chances of winning the ACC tournament for the first time since 2011. Instead of landing the No. 4 seed and a bye to the quarterfinals, the Blue Devils will be the No. 5 seed and will need to win three times just to reach the title game.

That Duke managed to stay competitive in Saturday’s game was a testament to its guard play and ability to get to the foul line. Kennard scored 28 points, Allen Frank Jackson and Jayson Tatum combined for 42 and the Blue Devils reached the free throw stripe 35 times during the game.

Duke has now dropped three of its last four games, all on the road, dousing optimism that the Blue Devils might find their preseason No. 1 stride going into the NCAA tournament.

Though Duke has the firepower to put a scare into the teams in its section of the bracket in the NCAA tournament, it’s actually North Carolina that appears to be the more complete team and the greater title threat.

