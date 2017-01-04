Joe Theismann rips 49ers for giving Colin Kaepernick an award, says all players should stand for anthem

Joe Theismann isn’t quite sure why the San Francisco 49ers gave quarterback Colin Kaepernick their most prestigious award, one that rewards “inspirational and courageous play.”

The former Washington Redskins quarterback was on Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” and said Kaepernick didn’t deserve the award. Kaepernick was given the Len Eshmont Award, voted on by his teammates, last week.

“You’re a 2-14 football team; he’s won one football game. What has he inspired?” Theismann said.

Of course this random criticism all comes back to Kaepernick’s national-anthem protest, which many people including Theismann didn’t agree with.

“I don’t agree with what he’s done,” Theismann said on “Outnumbered.” “As a matter of fact, the American flag…stands for the right to be able to do the things you wanna do, to be able to stand up and have a difference of opinion. I agree with that part of it, but not when you’re on the job.”

Theismann also called on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to institute a rule that all players must stand for the anthem. It wouldn’t be unprecedented. The NBA has a league policy which states, “Players, coaches and trainers are to stand and line up in a dignified posture along the sidelines or on the foul line during the playing of the national anthem.” Surely Goodell has had plenty of people – perhaps some team owners – suggest to him that he make players stand for the anthem.

Even though Kaepernick’s season with the 49ers is over, the debate about his protest hasn’t ended.

