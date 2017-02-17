Joe Stevenson's second chance at life

Joe Stevenson is getting a second chance at the UFC and at life. (Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS – The indentation on the couch for Joseph Christopher Stevenson will serve as a reminder of a life and a person he’d rather forget.

This once mighty fighter who at one point reeled off 14 wins in 15 fights, won Season 2 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” and earned a UFC championship bout, owns a couch with a permanent indentation courtesy of long hours sitting in the same spot, drinking.

This man who was good enough to out-grapple Nate Diaz, to cut open and stop Yves Edwards, to submit Spencer Fisher, was an alcoholic.

He was, he said, a third-generation alcoholic. His grandfather, Stevenson said, was a millionaire on three separate occasions. Each time, alcoholism cost his grandfather his fortune. His father was an alcoholic, as well, and Stevenson himself had begun to drink by the time he was 15.

He’d get home from practice and he’d get drunk. He was drunk when he did interviews. For a large chunk of his life, he was drunk pretty much all day, every day. Twice, he was stopped by police for erratic driving, including the day after he won Season 2 of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

Both times, he passed the field sobriety test. Both times, he was taken in by the police for a blood test. Both times, he was double the legal limit.

He looks vastly different now than he did as the young phenom who won the reality show. Gone is the bleached blonde hair. In its place is a long, unkempt black beard.

The man known once as “Joe Daddy” still loves his four children, still brags on about them endlessly, but Joe Daddy is gone, a relic of a past he’d rather forget. Now, he’s simply Joseph Christopher Stevenson, a man trying to get by in the world and provide for his family.

He’s on the upcoming season of “The Ultimate Fighter,” known as “Redemption,” and few if any of the fighters in the sport have actually been redeemed quite the way Stevenson has.

For years, he lived a lie. He was able to appear normal even though he chuckles now at 34 and says he was anything but normal.

He’s leaning back in his chair, arms folded across his chest. “I was,” he said, “a functional alcoholic.”

Then, he leans forward, smiles wanly and says, “A very functional alcoholic. I was able to hide it from a lot of people, but I was killing myself.”

He was also suffering from depression. And though after his first appearance on TUF, more than a decade ago now, there was a lot of success in his life, the appearance of success was an illusion.

He was an alcoholic gripped by the throes of depression.

“You let that happen from not caring,” he said of his depression. “It seems easy when everything is going right and all seems good, but I knew something nobody else knew: I was still depressed. See, drinking makes you numb. I won ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ not caring that I won ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’ Oh, it was great, because people would do stuff for you, but as they say, at that time, I was all out of [expletive]. And when you’re all out of [expletive], that’s when you’re dangerous.”

Fortunately for Stevenson, this isn’t a story with a sad ending.

He’s approaching five years of sobriety now. As he’s filming this season of “TUF,” there is alcohol in the house, but he’s been able to avoid it.

It hasn’t been easy, and it’s taken the kind of effort he’s needed to win fights, but he’s avoided the temptation to drink again.

“I’ve had nightmares in the house a couple of times, and stuff comes back to you,” he said. “You have this feeling of fear, and you ask yourself, ‘How do I deal with this? What do I do?’ ”

Joe Stevenson fought B.J. Penn for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 80.

There is no manual on how to do it. Stevenson went to Alcoholics Anonymous and has a sponsor, but there is no blueprint for how to deal with a situation like he’s facing in the TUF house.

He’s had to fight a very private, difficult battle, but he’s happy to say he’s scored his share of wins.

