Joe Montana gets street named after him, adds Dwight Clark to the sign

The city of San Francisco is in the process of redeveloping the site of the former Candlestick Park, and is honoring many local legends along the way. One of the more notable legends, in accepting his honor, made sure a teammate wouldn’t be forgotten.

Joe Montana, who won a game or two as quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, was in the midst of accepting his honor, a street named “Joe Montana Drive,” when he decided to take the ceremony in a different direction. Montana requested that the street be known as “Montana-Clark Drive,” honoring Montana’s longtime teammate Dwight Clark. Montana and Clark hooked up for The Catch, one of the most famous plays in NFL history, in the 1981 NFC championship. Clark recently revealed that he is suffering from ALS, and Montana indicated he wanted to honor his friend in an appropriate fashion.

Joe Montana and Dwight Clark in 2011. (Getty file photo) More

After the ceremony, San Francisco officials indicated that the street indeed could be named “Montana-Clark Drive.” Montana had joked that the speed limit on the street needed to be slower, “because we know Dwight wasn’t very fast.”

Clark, who attended the ceremony, offered local media his own recollections about The Catch. “In practice, Joe could never get it right. Kept throwing it over my head or throwing it too low. In the game, with the Super Bowl on the line, two people in front of him, he’s on his back foot and he puts it in the exact spot that it has to be,” he said. “When I tell that story, Joe says, ‘Well, then, maybe it should be called The Throw.’ Give me my one play!”

Other local legends receiving the honor included Jerry Rice, Bill Walsh, Eddie DeBartolo Jr., Carmen Policy, Ronnie Lott, Barry Bonds, Juan Marichal, and Orlando Cepeda. The former Candlestick Park will be redeveloped into a mixed-use residential/retail development.

