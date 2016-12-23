Jimmy Howard out 4-6 weeks with sprained MCL

The Detroit Red Wings will be without Jimmy Howard for the next four-to-six weeks because of a sprained MCL, according to multiple reports Friday.

Howard suffered the issue Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning when Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen and Lightning forward Erik Condra fell on him during a scrum in front of his net.

The 32-year-old Howard had been the Red Wings’ best goaltender this season, with a 1.96 goal-against average and .934 save percentage. Petr Mrazek, who seemed to have taken over the starting role last season, has struggled with a 3.06 goal-against average and .899 save percentage.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey contest now]

Howard missed six games in late November and early December because of a groin injury.

This rebound season has come after several down years for Howard, that culminated with him losing his starting job to Mrazek last year. Last offseason, Howard’s name was mentioned in trade rumors, in part because of his age and the six-year, $31.75 million contract that kicked in at the start of 2013-14, and it seemed his future in Detroit was in doubt.

During the summer, Howard had to train himself to play more patiently in order to deal with the growing speed game in the NHL. So far this has paid dividends for him.

“It’s sort of revamping the way I play and to be less aggressive and sit back a little bit more, which is allowing me not only see plays develop but also watch how the puck’s coming off a guy’s stick and giving myself that extra split second to react to a shot rather than just being out of the net and hoping it hits you,” Howard said in a phone interview with Puck Daddy in early November. “My confidence never swayed one way or another. I knew I still had a lot of years left and I just figured in order for me to change in this game is that I had to adapt.”

[Follow Puck Daddy on Facebook]

Losing Howard could push the Red Wings further down in the standings. The team has 32 points – 10 back of the final Wild Card spot and seven behind the last Atlantic Division playoff position. Detroit came into this season with the NHL’s longest current postseason streak at 25 straight years.

– – – – – – –

Josh Cooper is an editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @joshuacooper

MORE FROM YAHOO SPORTS



