Jimmy Butler Is The Bulls' Last Bastion Of Hope

CHICAGO - A real, actual Chicago Bulls playoff game featured Jimmy Butler at point guard, Isaiah Canaan exhumed to log significant and meaningful playoff minutes in an 11-man rotation, Robin Lopez losing a shoe and attempting to untie an opponent’s sneaker as reprisal and Derrick Rose receiving a massive ovation from the United Center crowd. So the Bulls are super weird. This part isn’t unnerving, because they’ve been super weird all season. This is the part that’s the problem: The predominant approach to Game 4 against the Celtics was arguably as normal and sensible as possible, and it didn’t work all that great.

The only thing that will realistically make a difference in this series, at this point, is the Bulls’ best player playing incredible basketball, heaving the entire operation on his back and attempting to create something on every trip for himself and everyone else, with superhuman results. And Jimmy Butler tried hard to do this on Sunday. His coaches and his team manipulated dang near everything to ensure he could do it. Everyone tried exceptionally hard to adhere to the stars-win-series formula that is pretty much all the Bulls have left. So Butler logged 46 minutes and posted 33 points and nine assists and five rebounds while shooting 23 free throws one game after shooting none. And his team lost 10495. The club that ran to a staggering 20 series lead now just staggers. The most plausible solution available was not enough of a solution at all.

We learned Sunday that the Bulls are hilariously adept at loosening knots. So here’s another one: Butler, the best and most effectual countermeasure Chicago can throw at Boston, put up those big numbers and was still a minus-6 for the night. “We made a point to put him in different positions on the floor, and he did the rest, by being very aggressive,” Bulls guard Dwyane Wade said. “That’s what we want from him. Now it’s our job, when he gets on the ball and he drives, we gotta make shots, we gotta knock them down, we gotta be ready. If we’re going to allow him to play that way, we gotta be ready as his teammates to help him and make timely shots.”

Whether Butler needs to be superhumanly better (he did shoot just 7 of 16 from the floor in Game 4) or whether the supporting cast needs to do some legitimate supporting (Wade, for one, managed just 11 points and one free throw attempt) is almost moot. "It wasn’t enough" versus "He wasn’t good enough" is sort of a distinction without much of a difference at this point, given the circumstances. Rajon Rondo will remain a well compensated-albeit one-handed-pregame warm-up facilitator for the near future. The path to addressing what was lost when the lone truly viable point guard on the roster fractured his thumb runs through Butler. However that’s supposed to work for the Bulls, it just has to work.

That’s quite a burden for Butler to drag along to Boston for even just one night. That’s an enormous burden to manage for two or three more postseason games, at minimum. “That’s what my team needs me to do,” Butler said. “I want to win. So if I have to play the whole game, if that’s what coach asks (of) me and my teammates think I can do that, I’m cool with that.” He pointed out that a basketball game features timeouts and, especially in the case of an increasingly chippy series, the occasional technical foul that requires a few minutes of sorting out. “I’ll rest during those,” Butler said. “Other than that, I’m going to be out there battling.”

It’s a noble attitude. And it was an inspired approach Sunday, too; Butler was put in isolations early and zealously attacked the rim to compensate for what was lacking just one game earlier. A pair of first-quarter free throws ended a personal streak of 68:38 without a trip to the line in the series. Butler had 14 free throw attempts at the half; the Celtics, as a team, had 15. “Jimmy did a great job attacking them,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. Still, it seemed to exact a toll, perhaps since no one else came along for the ride. With 26.2 seconds left in the third quarter, after rallying his team from what was a 20-point deficit to an unlikely lead only to succumb to another Celtics run that created another double-digit hole, Butler drove strong and headlong to the rim. He was fouled and his momentum carried him past the end line.

