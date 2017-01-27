Jim Harbaugh meets the truck driver he had said once hit him

You never know who you’ll run into on the recruiting trail.

Check that: You really never know who Jim Harbaugh will run into on the recruiting trail.

Like, say, the guy who broke Harbaugh’s leg roughly 46 years ago.

The Michigan coach was in Iowa on Wednesday when he ran into Dan McGivern, the man who, according to Harbaugh, drove a mail truck that hit him in Iowa City in 1971.

With Dan McGivern of Iowa City. Driver, when I ran into traffic & took on his car @ age 6 #LifeSaver #DefiningMoment pic.twitter.com/UOM055euuY — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) January 26, 2017





“John and I had gone to school, our first day at Roosevelt Elementary,” Harbaugh recalled of his brother in a November radio interview, according to the Detroit Free Press. “First day we’d move there, found some kids to play with after school.

“It was getting dark. John said, ‘We gotta go.’ So we picked up our stuff and we’re running. I was trying to put my jacket on over my head all at once. And I was just following after him, and he crossed the street. Busy street there. The next thing I know, I woke up in a hospital bed. I’d got hit by a mail truck. Broke my leg in two places. Had a cast on for about six months. I was in the first grade. Second half of first grade.”

It is unclear how Wednesday’s meeting between Harbaugh and McGivern came to be, but it was certainly less painful than their first encounter. And any potential hard feelings have certainly disappeared, as Harbaugh tweeted an ad with McGivern’s phone number for life insurance coverage.

For comprehensive Life Insurance coverage, call Dan McGivern at 319-351-4307 pic.twitter.com/m0d0Af1TpQ — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) January 26, 2017





We can only imagine the spike in business McGivern has seen in recent days.

