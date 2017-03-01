Jets inform Darrelle Revis that he's being released

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016 file photo, New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) defends during the first half of an NFL football game against Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. The New York Jets have informed cornerback Darrelle Revis that they are releasing him, ending his second tenure with the team which was marked by a slip in play because of injuries and age, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert, File)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Darrelle Revis' second stint with the New York Jets is over.

The Jets informed the star cornerback on Tuesday that they are releasing him, ending a rocky second tenure with the team that was marked by a slip in play because of injuries and age.

Revis, 31, was scheduled to make $15 million, including a $2 million roster bonus, next season - but that would have been a lofty salary for an aging player who admittedly had a subpar year.

The move, which was expected, makes Revis a free agent while also clearing about $9.3 million on the salary cap. The Jets still owe him $6 million as part of the $39 million in guarantees in the five-year, $70 million deal he signed with New York in 2015.

Revis is also facing four felony counts, including aggravated assault and other charges alleging he was in a fight with two men on Feb. 12 in Pittsburgh, but a source with direct knowledge of the decision said Revis' legal issues didn't play a factor. Revis' time with the Jets had long been assumed to be over because of the hefty contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not discuss its decision-making process.

The Jets will not, according to the person, try to recoup any of the $6 million in guarantees as a result of Revis' arrest.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, Revis said: ''I can't thank Woody Johnson and the entire Jets organization enough for taking a chance on me back in 2007. I played some of my greatest football in green and white. Jet Nation has always been behind me and teammates. Without all of you, there would be no Revis Island. I love you New York!!!!!!''

