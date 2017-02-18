Jets cornerback Revis turns self in following fight claims

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis enters the Pittsburgh Municipal Courts Building en route to City Court with his lawyer, Blaine Jones, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in downtown Pittsburgh. According to a docket sheet filed Thursday night, Revis is facing two counts of aggravated assault, along with charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and terroristic threats - a misdemeanor - after a fight early Sunday. (John Heller/Post-Gazette via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis has turned himself in to Pittsburgh police following charges alleging he was involved in a fight with two men last weekend.

Revis entered a Municipal Courts building Friday. He didn't answer questions on his way in.

A docket sheet filed Thursday says Revis faces counts of aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and terroristic threats over the Sunday altercation.

Revis' attorney says Revis was physically assaulted by a group of at least five people. He says Revis ''feared for his safety'' and sought medical attention. He hasn't described Revis' injuries.

Police say the fight started when a man began recording a video of Revis and Revis grabbed his phone and tried to delete it. They say other men joined in and two men claimed they were punched and knocked out.