Jersey Fouls of the Week: Outdoor blunders; Willie Mays of the Rangers

NHL outdoor games tend to be fertile ground for jersey fouls.
Fans pack giant stadiums with all sorts of interesting, and hilarious, jerseys that almost always seem to get photographed and sent to us. This past week was no different as the Centennial Classic between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings along with the Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks took place.
The above jersey, from the Centennial Classic, seemed to garner a lot of interest. Thanks to Dave for this foul.
5. David Perron and Alex Pietrangelo
The Blues signed Perron this offseason. He was drafted by the team in 2007 before traded to the Edmonton Oilers in 2013. So technically, if this was a Perron jersey that was morphed into a Pietrangelo jersey, it could go back to being a Perron jersey again. (Mike Ashmore)
4. Yadier Molina, Blues legend
Yadier Molina is the catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals. (Nick Baum)
3. Mike Green to Evgeny Kuznetsov
Using tape to go from Green , who wore No. 52, to Kuznetsov, who wears No. 92. (Scott Aefsky)
2. P.K. Subban traded for Shea Weber
An easy fix. (Cory Caouette)
1. Willie Mays, New York Rangers legend
Mays is a baseball Hall of Famer who played for the Giants organization and New York Mets. He never wore No. 13. (d-lo)
