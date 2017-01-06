Jersey Fouls of the Week: Outdoor blunders; Willie Mays of the Rangers

NHL outdoor games tend to be fertile ground for jersey fouls.

Fans pack giant stadiums with all sorts of interesting, and hilarious, jerseys that almost always seem to get photographed and sent to us. This past week was no different as the Centennial Classic between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings along with the Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks took place.

The above jersey, from the Centennial Classic, seemed to garner a lot of interest. Thanks to Dave for this foul.

5. David Perron and Alex Pietrangelo

The Blues signed Perron this offseason. He was drafted by the team in 2007 before traded to the Edmonton Oilers in 2013. So technically, if this was a Perron jersey that was morphed into a Pietrangelo jersey, it could go back to being a Perron jersey again. (Mike Ashmore)

4. Yadier Molina, Blues legend

Yadier Molina is the catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals. (Nick Baum)

3. Mike Green to Evgeny Kuznetsov

Using tape to go from Green , who wore No. 52, to Kuznetsov, who wears No. 92. (Scott Aefsky)

2. P.K. Subban traded for Shea Weber

An easy fix. (Cory Caouette)

