Jersey Fouls of the Week: Celebrating Vincent Damphousse; Wild love in Minnesota

Some jersey fouls make fun of teams and players in creative ways and generate some buzz because of their originality.

This happened on Thursday evening when we received a foul of a Flyers fan pointing out how Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid broke his collarbone against Philly last season. In the past McDavid has noted his disdain for how the play occurred, saying he believed Philadelphia defenseman Brandon Manning took him out on purpose. This has become a flashpoint between the two teams.

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Other jersey fouls are just plain confusing. Chris Klein, who sent in the above Wendel Clark foul via email, noted it’s a Detroit Red Wings jersey and was seen at a Saskatoon Blade game. Clark played 12 games with Detroit in 1998-99 and wore No. 71.

If you want to submit, make sure to email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or tweet to the hashtag #jerseyfoul. We’ll pick them up, and try to give credit where credit is due. If you want to see more fouls, check out our Tumblr page and Instagram page!

5. Honoring Vincent Damphousse

This was seen in Glendale, Arizona. Vincent Damphousse had the best season of his career in 1992-93 with the Montreal Canadiens, notching 97 points and winning the Stanley Cup. (SputnikAZ)

View photos Jersey Foul More

4. Satan in Buffalo

Former Buffalo Sabres forward Miroslav Satan wore No. 81 with the team. (Stormbone2)

View photos Jersey Foul More

3. Presidential support in Florida

Seen at the Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings game last Thursday. (Jeff Cookson)

View photos Jersey Foul More