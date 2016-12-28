Jerry Jones may have been playing us all along as Tony Romo's likely last days as a Cowboy tick down

ARLINGTON, Texas – For months, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was adamant that he couldn’t lose with his quarterbacks. Dak Prescott or Tony Romo, Romo or Dak. Spin a bottle, throw a dart, sit one and start the other, the franchise had a stacked deck. And Jones was happy to tell you that Dallas was winning the depth chart game no matter who trotted into the huddle.

But with the playoffs for the Cowboys one game and a bye week away, the situation has gotten more complicated. The seasonal chapter of risk mitigation has arrived. And while Jones will continue to say the Cowboys still can’t lose, conventional football wisdom is pressing down on head coach Jason Garrett. Winning – both in the short and long term – got a little trickier.

It’s likely Prescott won’t play the entire finale. But there’s a school of thought that suggests Romo shouldn’t play in it at all. And that might lead to an unexpected place: with Romo being inactive for what might be his final regular-season game with Dallas.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters that he doesn't want Tony Romo taking a snap on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Start with traditional football logic. With the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs locked, the Cowboys should rest some starters – including Prescott – for a portion (or the entirety) of Sunday’s season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. In any other year, it would be a no-brainer. Especially at quarterback. But there’s an undeniable twist at hand for Dallas: barring the unexpected, the Cowboys will attempt to trade Romo this offseason. And playing him now, even in a limited capacity in a meaningless season finale, could significantly impact that effort if Romo gets hurt or plays poorly.

Jones knows this because he has spent weeks building a trade market for Romo. And for that reason, it’s possible that Romo could be deactivated for the season finale, making Mark Sanchez the guy who relieves Prescott against the Eagles.

Those who know Jones best and have recognized his underlying efforts in the past few weeks understand that decision. While the public tried to read between the lines of anything Jones proclaimed in the “Dak vs. Tony” debate, sources in the Cowboys organization have been saying for weeks that the owner long ago settled on his position: The team and franchise had been transferring completely over to the rookie quarterback, and Romo’s days in a Cowboys uniform were likely dwindling.

To some around the league, Jones’ Romo-related thoughts over the past two months were misunderstood. For example: when Jones seemed to crack a door open for a quarterback change following a 10-7 loss to the New York Giants in mid-December, one NFL executive suggested a large portion of the media completely misread the moment. The executive said it wasn’t about Jones entertaining a thought of pulling Prescott – but was another layer of a weeks-long sales effort.

“There’s a little bit of creation in that,” the executive said. “It gives the perception to other front offices and coaching staffs that [Romo], if you need a quarterback, it’s like, ‘Hey, Tony is ready to go. He can still play. We’re wrestling with it.’ That perception might not even be true, but it doesn’t hurt to have someone else thinking it is. …

“When [Jerry] goes, ‘Tony looks fantastic, we just love how he’s looking’, the media thinks it’s a quarterback controversy or Jerry being [impulsive]. It’s like, ‘Oh, Jerry can’t help himself’. I think Jerry has a plan that is a little further out than you might believe.”

It’s a cunning assumption that seems to hold some water when the bigger picture is considered in Dallas. Jones has gone out of his way on a handful of occasions to talk up Romo’s performance in practice, a reality that hasn’t suppressed the portion of the Cowboys fan base that still wants Romo on the field. One source close to Prescott told Yahoo Sports that he personally wished Jones would stop addressing questions about Romo because it serves only to keep the “Dak vs. Tony” conversation alive.

