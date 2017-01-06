Jerry Jones expects suspended Gregory to return to Cowboys

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Randy Gregory participates in warm ups before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Arlington, Texas. Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended for at least a year for another violation of the NFLs substance-abuse policy. The suspension announced Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 makes him ineligible for the playoffs, which start Jan. 15 for Dallas, the top seed in the NFC.(AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones expects defensive end Randy Gregory to play for the Cowboys again despite a suspension that will last at least a year.

A day after the NFL announced Gregory's third suspension this season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, Jones said Friday that he doesn't want to put a timeframe on a possible return.

Gregory could be eligible for the playoffs next season if the Cowboys make it again, although a return for the 2018 season - the last of Gregory's rookie contract - is more likely.

The suspension knocked Gregory out of this season's playoffs for the Cowboys, the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He played the last two games of the regular season after serving a 14-game ban.

---

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL