Jeff Bagwell: Is he a Hall of Famer?

Is this the year Jeff Bagwell gets into Cooperstown? It wouldn’t be a bad bet, as Bagwell’s candidacy seems to have the necessary momentum to go along with his Hall of Fame-worthy statistics.

With Bagwell, a former MVP and Rookie of the Year with the Houston Astros, it’s never really been about the numbers. They’ve always been good enough for enshrinement. Rather, it’s been about getting the electorate on his side. They’ve doubted his legitimacy for the same reason they did Mike Piazza: They thought he might have used performance-enhancing drugs.

But those tides seem to be changing — both for Bagwell and for the ballot overall — and 2017, his seventh year on the ballot, seems like the time Bagwell pushes past the innuendo and becomes immortal.

PREVIOUSLY

Last year, 15 votes stood in the way of Bagwell joining Ken Griffey Jr. and Piazza on enshrinement day. Bagwell earned 315 votes out of 440 ballots, good for 71.6 of the necessary 75 percent. That was a big jump for Bagwell, who had earned 55.7 percent the previous year and had mostly been in that range the four ballots prior.

This year, according to Ryan Thibodaux’s indispensable ballot tracker at the time of this writing, Bagwell has already gained 14 votes that he didn’t have last year.

Jeff Bagwell is on the doorstep of Cooperstown after a big jump in votes in 2016. (Amber Matsumoto / Yahoo Sports) More

WHAT THE SUPPORTERS SAY

Mind if I hit you with some bullet points?

• Let’s start here: the career Wins Above Replacement for the average Hall of Fame first baseman is 65.9. Bagwell’s career WAR is 79.6.

• Let’s take it further: Five first baseman in baseball history rank higher than that, four are in the Hall of Fame and the other, Albert Pujols, is still playing but certainly will be in one day.

• Here are some Hall-of-Famer first basemen that Bagwell ranks higher than: Frank Thomas, Eddie Murray and Willie McCovey.

Yes, that’s the same Frank Thomas who was inducted with 83.7 percent of the vote in 2014, his first year on the ballot. Bagwell’s career WAR even surpasses that of Astros teammate and Hall of Famer Craig Biggio. Many people thought they’d go in as a tandem, but Bagwell got left behind.

Don’t like WAR as an all-encompassing stat? Fine. Bagwell hit .297 over 15 seasons, which is good for a power hitter. He knocked 449 homers, drove in 1,529 runs with 2,314 hits. His career on-base percentage is a very good .408 and his career OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) ranks 22nd all-time.

All those numbers are good, and this makes them better: Bagwell was incredibly consistent. His peak was great, with six straight seasons in which he hit more than 30 homers and had at least 110 RBIs with a batting average above .285. But even outside of his peak, Bagwell never had a full season where his WAR dipped below 3.7.

Jeff Bagwell's Hall of Fame votes have suffered because of a PED suspicions. (Getty Images) More

WHAT THE SKEPTICS SAY

Not voting for Bagwell in the past has been more of a moral stance than a statistical one. Bagwell, like Piazza before him, suffered because he thrived in the steroid era and some voters had doubts about whether he was clean. Mind you, Bagwell never failed a test or was disciplined by the league. He did admit to using andro back in 1998, but MLB didn’t outlaw it until 2004.

All this put Bagwell in an odd sort of purgatory — his numbers were good enough for Cooperstown, but there was nothing of substance keeping him out except for suspicion and circumstance. If that sounds silly, then you’re getting the point.

Read More