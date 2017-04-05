Jazz fans raising money for billboard to show Gordon Hayward they love him

In his seven seasons with the Utah Jazz, Gordon Hayward has steadily grown from intriguing spot-starting swingman into one of the NBA’s best players. He’s increased his per-game scoring average year after year after year, developing into the No. 1 offensive option (and, often, lead ball-handler and playmaker) on a Jazz team that will return to the postseason for the first time since 2012, could win 50 games for the first time since 2010, and might have the size, depth, balance and versatility to make some real noise in the Western Conference playoffs.

Jazz fans have watched Hayward blossom from a reedy 20-year-old fresh off a Cinderella run to the national championship game with Butler into a full-fledged All-Star whose per-game production puts him on the fringes of a conversation that includes the likes of James Harden, Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Those fans don’t want to see their franchise’s core star — well, one of them, anyway — leave town this summer, when Hayward can opt out of the final year of his contract to enter unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career. (He reached the restricted free-agent market in 2014 and received a four-year maximum-salaried contract offer sheet from the Charlotte Hornets, which the Jazz matched, in what turned out to be a pretty darn good decision by Utah’s powers-that-be.)

And so …

Jazz fans, share this like crazy. Let's get this billboard up and convince Hayward to stay in Utah. #TakeNotehttps://t.co/GtrptMTVPo — Stayward (@UtahJazz6Man) April 5, 2017





… we got ourselves a crowd-funded billboard, y’all.

Garrett Jones launched his campaign on Tuesday, calling on his fellow Jazz fans to help him “show Gordon how much he means to this city and fan base” with a very, very large token of their appreciation:

There is a billboard between the practice facility and the Vivint Smart Home Arena that we can rent for the entire month of May, which is perfect as the season will be winding down and free agency will be close to starting. I’ve been in contact with Yesco because this is a perfect location and time frame, but it is on a first come, first serve basis, so we need to act fast.

If 1/3 of the fans who attend a single game donate one dollar, we’d hit our goal. We can do this Jazz fans, let’s do what we can to keep Hayward in Utah.

Jones aims to raise $5,000 to rent the space for the billboard. As of 3:55 p.m. ET on Wednesday, he’s already raised $1,425 on 144 donations.

Erecting billboards to try to convince players and executives to take certain actions isn’t anything new. Past efforts have shown the practice’s efficacy to be, well, iffy, at best.

In the summer of 2000, the Orlando Magic greeted 24-year-old rising legend Tim Duncan with “a billboard of himself and [Grant] Hill in Magic uniforms with the tagline of ‘Imagine’ and a banner that read: ‘Grant Us Tim.'” Despite that, and ancillary recruitment by Tiger Woods and Julius Erving, Duncan stayed with the San Antonio Spurs.

In 2011, Orlando Magic fans used a billboard to try to push their front office to move heaven and earth to import Chris Paul to run point alongside Dwight Howard. That didn’t work, as Paul was shipped first to the Los Angeles Lakers and then, after “basketball reasons,” to the Los Angeles Clippers.

In 2013, the Los Angeles Lakers tried to convince Howard to stick around with “STAY.” billboards. That didn’t work, as Dwight famously chose to take his talents to Houston. And, most recently, Oklahoma City Thunder fans rented billboards to try to convince free-agent-to-be Kevin Durant to stay put. That, again, didn’t work.

Lakers fans, however, did meet with success in their advertising attempt to keep Nick Young in town the following summer, though it’s impossible to tell whether Swaggy P was swayed more by the billboards or the four-year, $21.5 million contract it seemed unlikely he’d get anywhere else.

Should he decide to opt out and hit the open market, Hayward will surely receive multiple max contract offers from teams eager to add such a versatile, talented and efficient weapon on the wing. Teams like the Boston Celtics, helmed by Hayward’s old Butler coach, Brad Stevens, and the Miami Heat have already been rumored to have interest in his services. The Jazz hold Hayward’s Bird rights, which would allow Utah to offer Hayward a contract that is one year longer (five, rather than four) and that includes higher year-over-year raises (7.5 percent, rather than 4.5 percent) than any non-incumbent team. (In all likelihood, as detailed by salary cap guru Albert Nahmad, the only way Hayward doesn’t opt out is if he makes an All-NBA team this year, which would allow him to lock in a five-year, $219.2 million super-max deal under the new Designated Player Exception in the new collective bargaining agreement.)

