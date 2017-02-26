Jason Day withdraws from WGC-Mexico Championship

Jason Day has withdrawn from the WGC-Mexico Championship, pulling out on Sunday in citing dual ear infections and the flu.

“I’m truly disappointed to announce that I won’t be able to play in next week’s World Golf Championship-Mexico Championship,” Day said in a release through his agent, Bud Martin. “I have a double ear infection and the flu, which precludes me from preparing for and playing in the tournament. I have heard great things about the Mexico Championship and the golf course. I want to thank the Salinas family for their support of the event. I look forward to teeing it up there next year.”

Not only do the dual ear infections make the prospect of flying sound pretty miserable, but Day also has a history of vertigo, which is a function of the inner ear. Add in the flu, and there’s not much incentive for Day to travel to Mexico City to take on the first WGC-Mexico Championship.

The WGC-Mexico Championship essentially replaces the former WGC-Cadillac Championship, which had previously been held at Trump Doral, outside of Miami.

In four starts in 2017, Day has finished T-12 at Kapalua, missed the cut in San Diego, finished tied for fifth at Pebble Beach and finished T-64 last week in losing the world No. 1 ranking to Dustin Johnson at the Genesis Open.