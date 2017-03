Sho Nakata drove in two runs with a single in the 11th inning as Japan beat the Netherlands 8-6 on Sunday to improve to 4-0.

Under the tournament's tiebreak rule, the 11th inning started with runners at first and second base. Seiya Suzuki bunted to advance the runners and set up Nakata's clutch hit to left field.

Japan took a 5-1 lead in the third inning but the Netherlands tied it with four runs in the bottom of the frame, including a two-run homer by Wladimir Balentien.