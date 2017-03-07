January, No. 17 DePaul women advance to Big East title game

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Jessica January hit three 3-pointers and finished with 20 points to help No. 17 DePaul beat St. John's 59-41 on Monday night in the semifinals of the Big East Conference Tournament.

January, the pre-season Big East Player of the Year who missed 15 games with a broken finger before returning on Feb. 24, was the only DePaul (26-6) player to score in double figures.

The top-seeded Blue Demons will face No. 3 seed Marquette in the finals on Tuesday.

After a conventional 3-point play by Akine Wellere put fifth-seeded St. John's (20-11) up 8-7, the Red Storm went nearly 5 1/2 minutes without a field goal and missed 15 of their next 17 shots. DePaul led by three points at the end of the first quarter, outscored St. John's 17-4 in the second to take a 29-13 lead into break and led by double figures throughout the second half.

Wellere led St. John's with 11 points. The Red Storm shot just 26 percent from the field and tied its season low for points.