A's Jake Smolinski has surgery, will wear sling for 4 weeks

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Oakland Athletics outfielder Jake Smolinski had surgery on his right shoulder and will be in a sling for the next four weeks.

The team said Smolinski had an arthroscopic procedure Thursday in Scottsdale to repair his labrum and remove a bursa. A bursa is a small fluid-filled sac that acts as a cushion between the bone and surrounding tissue.

Smolinski appeared in three games this spring, hitting .167 with a double and an RBI. He hit .238 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs in 99 games with the Athletics last year.