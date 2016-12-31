Jake Butt's knee injury will likely affect NFL draft stock, but he doesn't regret playing in bowl

Jake Butt’s injury could not have come at a worse time.

The Michigan senior is projected as one of the top tight ends — a potential first round pick — in the upcoming NFL draft. But now that stock could take quite a hit after Butt suffered a knee injury in the first half of the Wolverines’ Orange Bowl loss to Florida State Friday night.

After the game, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh said Butt suffered damage to either the MCL or ACL in his knee. An injury of that nature — an ACL, especially — puts Butt’s status for the NFL Combine and other pre-draft workouts in serious jeopardy.

Butt, who previously suffered a torn ACL before his sophomore year, was injured after catching a pass early in the second quarter. He was able to slowly walk off the field, but went directly into the locker room and did not return to the game.

Stanford junior running back Christian McCaffrey made big news when he decided to sit out the Sun Bowl in order to begin preparing for the draft. After the game, Butt, who decided to stay for his senior season instead of going to the draft last year, said on Twitter he never considered not playing in the Orange Bowl.

never once crossed my mind to sit this game out and I would never change that mindset. I play this game bc I love it, my teammates, coaches — jake butt (@JBooty_88) December 31, 2016





Butt finishes his Michigan career with 138 catches for 1,646 yards and 11 touchdowns.

