Jaguars WR Hurns unlikely to play in season finale at Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Allen Hurns likely will miss a fifth consecutive game Sunday at Indianapolis.

Hurns is listed as questionable, but says his left hamstring is ''still sore, so I probably won't be able to go.''

Hurns injured his hamstring Nov. 27 at Buffalo and hasn't played since. He returned to practice on a limited basis Friday, but was hardly optimistic about playing in the season finale.

''Some injuries you can play through, but a hamstring injury to a wide receiver, that's tough,'' he said. ''As a receiver, you want that explosiveness off the edge and getting in and out of breaks, and with the hamstring, it's just something I can't fight right now.''

Running back Chris Ivory (hamstring), receiver Marqise Lee (hip flexor) and tight end Neal Sterling (concussion) also are questionable. Ivory and Lee are expected to play.

