Jags denied early start date for offseason despite new coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will begin offseason workouts April 17, along with other teams with returning head coaches.

The Jaguars had requested to start April 3, the date teams with new coaches can start, since they promoted interim Doug Marrone to replace Gus Bradley in January.

The league initially granted the Jaguars an extra week, saying they could start April 10. But the NFL Players Association challenged the ruling and won. After consulting with the league office, the Jaguars announced Tuesday night they will start April 17.

Tom Coughlin, the team's executive vice president of football operation, says ''our position is that Doug Marrone is a new head coach after serving as interim head coach for the last two games of the 2016 season.''

Coughlin adds that ''we are glad to now know our reporting date, although we had planned to begin on April 10, and we had already invited our players to come in on that date.''

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL