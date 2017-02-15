Jagr memories; Julien effect in Montreal; Gaudreau on demotion (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

Red Wings / Twitter More

• The patch that will be worn on the Detroit Red Wings’ jerseys in honor of their late owner, Mike Ilitch.

• Current and former NHL players recall their favorite memories of birthday boy Jaromir Jagr. [ESPN.com]

• What kind of change can Claude Julien bring to the Montreal Canadiens? [Eyes on the Prize]

• There was no stay of execution this time for Michel Therrien. [NHL.com]

• Now that Therrien is gone and Julien is in, it’s on the Canadiens players to do some heavy lifting. [CTV]

• How do we go about fixing the NHL’s playoff format? [TSN]

• Johnny Gaudreau says he will learn from his demotion to the fourth line Monday night. [Calgary Herald]

• Don’t expect the Edmonton Oilers to be big time players at the trade deadline. [Edmonton Journal]

• Would Jack Capuano succeed in Vegas? [SinBin Vegas]

• Ralph Strangis will call the next seven games for the Los Angeles Kings as Bob Miller recuperates from a stroke. [LA Kings Insider]

• If the salary cap doesn’t move much next season, who’s affected the most? [Spector’s Hockey]

• A good look at the NHLPA-CWHL partnership. [The Ice Garden]

• With a year until the PyeongChang Olympics, the members of the U.S. women’s hockey team have revenge on their minds. [Excelle Sports]

• February 18th is going to be a good day since it’s National Hockey Card Day. [Puck Junk]

• These 10 players could be on the move by the March 1 trade deadline. [The Hockey 411]

• These Eastern Conference players are trending upward and could help your fantasy hockey team. [Dobber Hockey]

• Finally, the Tyler Seguin-Mark Scheifele rock/paper/scissors battle continued last night with the Dallas Stars forward taking a sneaky W: